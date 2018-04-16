https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Suspects-steal-1-900-from-Bronx-warehouse-12836647.php
Police: Suspects steal $1,900 from Bronx warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for two men who they say stole nearly $2,000 from a Bronx warehouse.
WCBS-TV reports the robbery happened earlier this month at a printing warehouse in the Bronx. Police say one of the suspects threatened workers with what looked like a gun inside a paper bag.
The suspects fled with $1,900 in cash. No one was injured.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspects.
An investigation continues.
