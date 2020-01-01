Police: Suspect arrested in mall shooting that killed girl

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've arrested a suspect in the shooting at a mall that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Dontae Laquavious Milton-Black was arrested Wednesday morning. The 18-year-old was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony riot.

Milton-Black is being held without bond at the Cabarrus County jail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Avenanna Propst, 13, was killed and two juveniles were injured after a fight broke out at the Concord Mills mall northeast of Charlotte.

Concord police said Propst and the injured teens were not the intended targets of the gunfire.