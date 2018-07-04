Police: Suspect arrested after slaying of gas station clerk

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old suspect is in custody after the slaying of a gas station clerk in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County police said in a news release Wednesday that officers were called overnight to a Sunoco in Herndon for a reported robbery. They found the clerk, 40-year-old Resham Bajgain, had suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body.

The news release says officers arrested Mohamed A. Abdullahi of Herndon in the shopping center parking lot.

The department tweeted that detectives believe the suspect approached several people in the area. They would like to speak with anyone who may have information, including the driver of a Pontiac GTO who was nearby around the time of the killing.

Police say Abdullahi was being held without bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.