Police: Speed appears to be a factor in fatal Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix investigating a fatal car crash say it appears speed may have been a factor.

They say 28-year-old Danny Lopez Guerra died in Saturday night after the car he was driving left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a large palm tree and a block fence.

The vehicle also broke off a fire hydrant, flooding the street and a small apartment complex nearby.

Police say Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene.