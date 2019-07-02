Police: Robbery attempt at mall ends in fatal shooting

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police say a man who attempted an armed robbery of a motorist at a shopping-mall garage in northern Virginia has died after being shot in a struggle.

Arlington Police on Tuesday released additional details about the shooting that occurred outside the popular Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall.

According to police, the attempted robbery began about 1:45 p.m. Monday when a man wearing a mask and displaying a handgun approached a victim inside his vehicle and demanded his cellphone.

The two engaged in a struggle outside the car, and police say the handgun discharged.

Police say the man who initiated the robbery attempt was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died.

No charges have been filed. Police say their investigation continues.

Neither individual was identified.