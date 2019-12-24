https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Rhode-Island-man-obtained-gun-2-days-14929537.php Police: Rhode Island man obtained gun 2 days before shooting Updated 10:03 am EST, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Most Popular 1 Westport congressional candidate arrested, claims police brutality 2 New hemp store settles in Westport 3 Danbury manufacturer scotches reverse split to reach Nasdaq threshold 4 Westport man accused of fleeing scene after car crash 5 Police: Seymour woman arrested after striking parked cars 6 Westporter takes aim at Jim Himes’ House seat 7 TV sparks fire inside Westport commercial building View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.