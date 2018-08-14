https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Phoenix-man-arrested-accused-of-killing-13153665.php
Police: Phoenix man arrested, accused of killing his husband
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his husband.
They say 24-year-old Yacoub Aranda is jailed on a $250,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Aranda suffered severe head trauma and allegedly was beaten to death with a hammer.
Police responded to a home about 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible drug overdose.
Officers say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the suspect had several deep cuts on his left arm.
Yacoub Arana was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested Sunday.
It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.
View Comments