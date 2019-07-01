Police: Person shot, wounded at shopping mall near Pentagon

Police officers photograph bullets and a firearm magazine at a crime scene following a shooting at the parking garage for the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, also known as Pentagon City Mall, Monday, July 1, 2019, in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say that a person has been shot and wounded at a popular shopping mall near the Pentagon.

Arlington County Police spokeswoman Kirby Clark told reporters that the shooting occurred early Tuesday afternoon in the parking garage of the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

She said two people were engaged in a struggle before one of them was shot. The wounded person was rushed to the hospital after police arrived.

Clark said a gun was recovered at the scene and that both people who were involved have been identified. She said police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.