Police: Person shot at casino-hotel near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a person has been shot in the arm at a casino-hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says the person did not suffer major injuries Friday and was not transported to the hospital.

Hadfield says the person was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside a room at the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall casino-hotel.

He says the suspect fled the scene in a sport utility vehicle and drove onto Interstate 15.

The casino-hotel is west of the Strip. Owner Station Casinos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.