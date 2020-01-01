https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Pedestrian-from-Maryland-killed-in-14943540.php
Police: Pedestrian from Maryland killed in Delaware
FENWICK ISLAND, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they're investigating after a Maryland man was struck and killed by an SUV.
The News Journal in Wilmington reports that the accident occurred early Wednesday morning about a mile north of the coastal town of Fenwick Island. The city is near the Maryland border.
Police said a Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Coastal Highway. The 23-year-old driver was unable to perceive a pedestrian who was wearing all dark clothing.
A 44-year-old man from Ocean City died. The driver remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
