Police: Omaha father left boys in van overnight to get drunk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha father has been arrested, accused of leaving his two young sons in a van overnight while he got drunk in a bar and left with a woman.

Omaha police say they were called early Saturday morning about a van left running in the Benson Library parking lot. Arriving officers found two boys, ages 4 and 5, and a dog in the van.

Police say their father, 28-year-old Charles Bibbs, had left them there around midnight Friday to go to a bar. Bibbs told police he planned to be at the bar for a couple of hours, but forgot about the boys and spent the night with a woman he met. A strong thunderstorm swept the area while the boys were alone in the van. Police say they were cold and hungry, but otherwise unharmed.

Just hours before leaving the boys, Bibbs had been released from prison for a fourth-offense drunken driving conviction.

He is being held on $75,000 bail on two counts of felony child abuse.