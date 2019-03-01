Police: Officers fatally shoot man in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two Vancouver police officers shot and killed a man who witnesses say had been waving a gun and pointing it at people on the street.

Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp says officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance with a weapon at 4:43 p.m. Thursday.

Kapp says witnesses reported a man waving a gun and randomly pointing it at people.

Kapp told the Oregonian/OregonLive that when officers arrived, the man was still holding the gun and that after officers made contact, they fatally shot him. No further information about the circumstances was immediately released.

The officers weren't injured and are now on standard administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

The names of the officers and the person killed have not been released.