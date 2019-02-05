Police: Officer shot, wounded suspect wielding hammer

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a police officer shot and wounded a suspect.

Sgt. Steve Stroud with Wilson police tells WRAL-TV that the suspect's injuries were non-life-threatening. Stroud says two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicles in a church parking lot early Wednesday when a man approached them.

Stroud says the 36-year-old man assaulted one of the officers and threatened both with a hammer. The officer who was assaulted shot him in the shoulder.

The officer did not need medical treatment. He's been placed on administrative leave in accordance with procedure.

No further details were released.

