Police: Officer shot and wounded, gunman takes own life

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was shot and the suspect later took his own life.

The 33-year old officer is hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Officers spotted a car driving recklessly about 1 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over, according to Capt. David Salazar.

The vehicle crashed and three people fled on foot with two officers giving chase.

One of the suspects turned and fired at the officers, striking one. The two other suspects were arrested, Salazar said.

Officers searching the area about an hour later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His gun was recovered at the scene.