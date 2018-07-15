Police: North Carolina victim, gunman knew each other

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city say a suspect has been charged with murder after an early morning shooting death.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says in a news release that officers got to the scene in the western part of the city around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A man with a gunshot wound, 18-year-old Jamie Bright, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jermarion David Pernell Worthy, 17, was charged with murder and being held Sunday. No phone listing for him could be found, and online jail records didn't indicate if he has an attorney.

Authorities say the suspect and victim appeared to have known each other.