Police: North Carolina man shot, killed trying to enter home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say a man was shot and killed after trying to get into a neighbor's home by kicking the door in.

Wilmington police say in a Facebook post that 41-year-old Paul Levon Roland Jr. tried to enter the neighbor's home on Monday when the homeowner shot and killed him. Roland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the incident is underway. So far, no charges have been filed.