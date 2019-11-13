Police: North Carolina DMV officer involved in shooting

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer with the state Division of Motor Vehicles was involved in a fatal shooting.

The Wilson Times reported N.C. State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Anjanette Grube would only say it wasn’t an officer who was shot on Wednesday. She provided no additional details.

Ron Hunt, Wilson County's assistant manager, said a suspect broke into the senior center before it opened and robbed the center’s director. While officers were investigating that incident, police said a shooting occurred less than a mile from the DMV office.

Police Sgt. Steve Stroud said it was during that investigation that the officer-involved shooting occurred.

A DMV spokesman says the officer was not hurt, and that the agency and the NCSBI are looking into the incident.