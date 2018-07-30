Police: New Orleans shooting likely gang-related

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say that a shooting in New Orleans that killed three people and injured seven others may be gang-related.

New Orleans Police spokesman Aaron Looney tells news outlets that police have found evidence suggesting the Saturday shooting that killed two men and one woman is tied to gang-violence.

A department release says that one of the men killed in the shooting was the intended target. Police say two suspects stood over that man and shot him multiple times. Police haven't named the suspects but have said one was armed with a pistol and the other was armed with a long gun.

Police Chief Michael Harrison has said one of the seven people injured was in critical condition and the others didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.