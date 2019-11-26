Police: Miami shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured, 2 arrested

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting near Miami left two people dead, two officers injured and two people under arrest.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta says the fleeing suspects crashed their vehicle into an officer’s cruiser Monday night before bailing out and running away. Two were taken into custody and two were still being sought.

Zabaleta tells the Miami Herald it “was like a scene out of a movie.”

Police said two officers injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

At the shooting scene, police found two dead men. Police said another person at the scene was taken to the hospital while another was grazed by a bullet.

Zabaleta says the victims’ names haven’t been released. Investigators don’t yet know what led to the shooting.