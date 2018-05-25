https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-who-threatened-Idaho-deputies-shot-12944643.php
Police: Man who threatened Idaho deputies shot and killed
Published 4:19 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — Officials in southwestern Idaho say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who threatened deputies with a military-style knife.
Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead says deputies responded Friday morning to reports of a man driving recklessly on private property.
The man attempted to elude authorities but deputies disabled his vehicle and a foot pursuit began.
Hollinshead says one of the deputies opened fire when the man took out a large knife and threatened the deputies.
The man's name hasn't been released.
View Comments