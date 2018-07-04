Police: Man who stabbed woman dies after officer shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man who police say they shot because he refused to drop a knife after stabbing a pregnant woman in a North Carolina home has died from his injuries.

Fayetteville Police spokesman Sgt. Shawn Strepay said 40-year-old Lemuel Bunn had an arm around his 34-year-old girlfriend's neck and was holding a knife when officers arrived around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Strepay said officers demanded Bunn drop the knife several times and one fired when he kept holding the weapon.

Strepay said in a statement the woman remains in the hospital and the condition of her unborn child isn't known.

The officer who shot Bunn is on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.