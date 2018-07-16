Police: Man who had been hitting woman is struck, killed

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man who was assaulting a woman in Yakima is dead himself after he was struck with a baton or baseball bat as witnesses intervened.

Authorities say the fight happened late Sunday night outside the Connections Transitional Apartments. Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old man who lived at the complex sitting outside with a head injury. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses told police the man was hitting a woman in front of the apartment when several other people tried to stop him.

Yakima police say they are trying to identify the people who intervened.