Police: Man who fled court officer fatally shot by police

NILES, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man who fled after an altercation with authorities outside a court has been fatally shot by police at an apartment complex.

Niles police Capt. John Marshall says officers went to an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon searching for the suspect after a court officer attempted to arrest him on a warrant and the man fled. Police records say the suspect reportedly drove at the officer while fleeing from a parking lot outside the court.

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Burroughs.

Authorities haven't released details on what led police to open fire on Burroughs who was in his car at the complex. Authorities say more than one officer is on leave while the investigation continues.