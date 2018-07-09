Police: Man who drove with friend on roof facing DWI charge

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who sped down a New Jersey roadway with a passenger riding on the roof of his car is now facing drunken driving charges.

Hoboken police say 37-year-old Khaled Makhlouf, of Dumont, was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his car was stopped around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers say he was charged after he failed a field sobriety test.

Authorities say Makhlouf's friend, 27-year-old Wallington resident Hassan Ali, was riding the roof. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It wasn't known Monday if either man has retained an attorney.