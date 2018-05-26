Police: Man surrenders in shooting of mother, daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man accused of fatally shooting a woman and critically injuring her daughter has surrendered to police.

Jackson police tell news outlets that 25-year-old Jamie Hoard surrendered Thursday after the shooting and break-in was reported on April 30.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes says officers arrived to find the front door had been forced open. Authorities say 57-year-old Evvie Williams was shot and ran to a nearby neighbor's home, where she later died. Her daughter, 24-year-old Jaalyn Williams, was shot in the face but survived.

Police identified Hoard as the suspect in the case and charged him with capital murder and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.