Police: Man struck, killed by vehicle that fled the scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man has been struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The Connecticut Post reports that 36-year-old Bernard Mann, of Bridgeport, was struck at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. Mann, who was dragged about 50 feet, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A witness told police they saw a silver vehicle flee the scene of the crash.

An investigation continues and police are asking witnesses to contact them.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com