Police: Man stole medication from pharmacy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a man who they say stole medication from a drugstore.

Augusta Police Sgt. Eric Lloyd says the robbery happened at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Augusta Sunday morning. Lloyd says the suspect gave a pharmacist a threatening note before he stole a narcotic medication.

The suspect fled on foot. Police say they found a discarded black sweatshirt in front of a church near the pharmacy.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.