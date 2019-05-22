Police: Man shot to end six-hour standoff in Auburn, Maine

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a six-hour standoff with an armed man who told police he had a hostage ended with the man's death in Auburn, Maine.

Police say 29-year-old Steven Case was shot and killed by a member of the Maine State Police Tactical Team on Tuesday.

Police Chief Jason Moen said Case was wanted for failing to turn himself in to begin serving a nine-month sentence. Police encountered Case on Tuesday and he fled in to an apartment building basement with a woman and with guns. Police didn't identify the woman.

Officials say the tactical team attempted to negotiate before the fatal shots.

State police say the officer who fired the fatal shot is on leave, and the attorney general's office is investigating the shooting.