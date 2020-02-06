Police: Man shot in face during immigration operation

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Police said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Thursday as authorities were serving a warrant in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

A man was shot in the face during a confrontation, police said.

ICE is handling the investigation and declined to comment Thursday.