Police: Man shot by officer had pointed gun at him

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man who was shot and wounded by an officer had pointed a gun at him.

Nashua police were called to a home on June 26 following the report of a suicidal subject. They found 29-year-old Justin Contreras, who had a gun. Police said Contreras threatened one of the officers by pointing the gun at him. He was shot by the officer and was taken to a hospital.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Contreras on a criminal threatening charge. They found him in Nashua on Monday and took him into custody.

Contreras was released on bail. He's scheduled to be arraigned on July 12. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

The attorney general's office is investigating the shooting.