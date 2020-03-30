Police: Man shoots at cops, shot goes through kid’s bedroom

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — A man who fired a shot that missed police but went through the bedroom window of a sleeping child in a neighboring home has been charged with attempted murder.

Logan Vancamp, 31, of Bellmawr, also faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and weapons offenses stemming from the shooting that occurred early Saturday in the Camden County community.

Three officers responded to Vancamp's home after getting reports that a man there was pointing a handgun at two other people. Vancamp eventually fired a single shot at the officers before dropping the weapon and laying down on the driveway, authorities said.

Investigators determined the bullet went through the child's bedroom before stopping inside a bathroom, but it did not hit anyone. No injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities have not said why Vancamp was pointing the gun at the other people.

It wasn't known Monday if Vancamp has retained an attorney.