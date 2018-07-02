Police: Man poured gasoline on girlfriend, threatened her

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man police say poured gasoline on his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to set her on fire has been charged with attempted murder.

The Republican reports that police said they could not disclose the suspect's name because they are barred by state law from revealing information about domestic assault arrests.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, where they learned the man had poured gasoline all over his girlfriend and throughout the apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect was also charged with attempted arson.

Building services will clean the apartment.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/