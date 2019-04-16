Police: Man made bomb threat to get girlfriend off work

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he made a bomb threat to a Family Dollar so his girlfriend could get off work.

Lovington police said Aaron Gutierrez was arrested Monday in connection with a phoned-in bomb threat in February.

The 26-year-old was arrested after police obtained phone records through search warrants.

According to investigators, Gutierrez called in the bomb threat to get his girlfriend off of work so he could see her.

He was charged with making an unlawful bomb scare and faces 18 months in jail.

It was not known if Gutierrez had an attorney.