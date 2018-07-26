Police: Man lies about drive-by after he shoots himself

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man who shot himself in the knee lied and said he was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports 20-year-old Olajawon Thompson, of Bloomfield, turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.

Police say Thompson went to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center May 15 with a gunshot wound in his right knee. Thompson told authorities he was shot in a drive-by.

Police couldn't find a crime scene but they seized a private vehicle that had transported Thompson to the hospital. Investigators found evidence that was at odds with Thompson's account.

Police say Thompson told investigators he accidentally shot himself when he was reaching in his pocket for his weed.

