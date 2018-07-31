Police: Man kills son, 10, his mother, 84, and then himself

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man killed his 10-year-old son and his sleeping 84-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life in northern Alabama.

Athens police said in a statement that William "Billy" Christopher shot 10-year-old Chevy Christopher and 84-year-old Betty Sue Christopher on Saturday in Athens.

Athens police Capt. Trevor Harris said in a statement that investigators were working to find a motive for the crimes.

Harris said the child had spent the night with his father and grandmother on Friday. He said the next morning, the boy's mother couldn't reach them by phone or get an answer at the door.

Harris said she contacted a relative who had a key and found the three bodies.

Athens is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Birmingham.