Police: Man killed by Yamhill County deputies in Amity

AMITY, Oregon (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Oregon say a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department in a statement says Yamhill County deputies responded at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unknown man in a home in Amity.

Authorities say deputies located the man about three blocks away and within a minute radioed that shots had been fired.

Officers from the McMinnville Police Department also arrived and with deputies checked the man for signs of life. Paramedics were also called, but the man was dead at the scene.

The man's name hasn't been released.

The Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team is investigating.