Police: Man found dead in Tucson midtown is homicide victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man found dead in the city's midtown is a homicide victim.

They have identified the man as 51-year-old Leroy Perez Calvillo.

Police say the man was stabbed to death outside of what's believed to be a vacant lot.

Authorities were called about a man lying in the middle of the road who appeared to be injured.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.