Police: Man fires into ground before camper standoff

MAMMOTH, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man was arrested after they allege he fired a pistol into the ground in front of officers and then held law enforcement at bay for more than two hours in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Westmoreland County say a hit-and-run crash was reported Sunday involving a blue pickup that was tracked to a Mount Pleasant Township home.

Police said in a statement that a 47-year-old man came out of a camper parked in the driveway and "began firing several rounds from a semi-automatic pistol into the ground in the direction of troopers."

He then retreated into the camper for more than two hours before he was arrested.

Police labeled the incident "aggravated assault/terroristic threats" but it was unclear whether any charges had been filed.