Police: Man fatally shot, officer stabbed in Ohio

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot by a police officer who was stabbed during a confrontation outside a northeast Ohio farm business.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the village of Sugarcreek in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW'-uhs) County.

WOIO-TV reports Sugarcreek Police Chief Ken Kaser has identified the officer as Capt. Brian Dalton. Kaser says Dalton was in stable condition when he was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Kaser says the confrontation occurred after Dalton stopped a commercial vehicle near a feed building at TMK Farm Service.

The man killed hasn't been identified.

A spokesman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says that agency is leading the investigation.

Sugarcreek is roughly 89 miles (143 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

