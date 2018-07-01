https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-fatally-shot-in-store-parking-lot-13041469.php
Police: Man fatally shot in store parking lot
Published 12:32 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot in the parking lot of a convenience store and has died.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in Dayton as 22-year-old Robert J. Traylor. The coroner's office has ruled the Riverside man's death a homicide.
Dayton police report they were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found Traylor wounded.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police didn't immediately release any other details of the shooting or provide any suspect information.
