Police: Man fatally shot by officers fired first

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide suspect fatally shot by Albuquerque police and New Mexico State Police officers had fired one shot at police before two officers returned fire, killing him.

Officials from the two police agencies on Friday released results of the investigation into the July 18 shooting death of 30-yer-old Arthur Lujan following a nine-hour standoff and unsuccessful negotiations for his surrender.

The officials said Lujan was sought in the killing of 33-year-old Anthony Sandoval, who provided the name of his attacker during a 911 call before he died.

The two officers involved in the exchange of gunfire were identified as Justin Jones of the Albuquerque Police Department and Michael Mariscal of the State Police.