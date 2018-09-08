Police: Man fatally shot after assaulting officers with gun

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say officers fatally shot a 28-year-old man after he assaulted the officers with a gun.

The incident occurred Friday morning in Pawtucket. The man, who died after being taken to a hospital, was identified as DeShawn Cole, a Pawtucket resident.

Police Chief Tina Goncalves said officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun. She says when officers confronted the suspect he assaulted them with the gun. She did not say if the man actually fired the gun.

The officers, who were not injured, have been placed on administrative leave while the fatal shooting is investigated.

One witness reported hearing six or seven shots.

Cole's brother told the Providence Journal that family members are confused and want more answers from police.