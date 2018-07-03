Police: Man fatally shoots woman before shooting himself

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself.

News outlets report that 47-year-old Joseph White fatally shot 43-year-old Katrina Wilson on Friday night before turning the gun on himself.

Centreville Police Chief Pat Northcutt says White kicked in the back door of Wilson's home. Wilson's children were not home at the time.

Northcutt says police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.