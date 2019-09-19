Police: Man charged in high-speed, multi-county chase

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a driver who led law enforcement on a multi-county, high-speed chase in Ohio has been charged with felonious assault.

Court records show 47-year-old Stephen Wolfe was charged Wednesday in Licking County.

The Coshocton Tribune reports court documents say Wolfe fled a state trooper who tried to stop him Monday in Wyandot County and drove a semitrailer cab through various counties before colliding with a vehicle in Licking County. A man in that vehicle was injured.

Authorities say Wolfe was arrested in Coshocton when he abandoned his vehicle after a chase lasting over two hours and sometimes exceeding 100 mph.

Court records don't list an attorney for Wolfe. Authorities say he could face additional charges.

Authorities say Wolfe is wanted on Michigan warrants for charges including parole violation.

