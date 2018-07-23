Police: Man beats another man to death with wooden board

LYONS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a man has beaten another man to death with a wooden board during a fight.

State troopers say 32-year-old Martin Smallwood has been charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of 42-year-old Camilo Robledo.

Troopers say they responded to reports of an assault in a parking lot in Lyons in Wayne County, where the two men fought Saturday evening.

Troopers say witnesses told them Smallwood hit Robledo with his fists before grabbing a 2-by-4 wooden board and beating Robledo with it.

Robledo was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smallwood pleaded not guilty in town court and is being held in the county jail without bail. Prosecutors didn't know if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on the charges.