Police: Man arrested in Utah apartment building fire

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Utah man who told police he was playing with a lighter and an incense candle in an apartment where gasoline previously had been spilled is accused of starting a fire that destroyed a 24-unit building.

Layton police said the fire Monday resulted in the arrest Tuesday of Angel David Colebrook on suspicion of reckless burning and reckless endangerment initially was reported as a cooking fire.

Police said the gasoline that previously spilled had been stored in Colebrook's first-floor apartment.

Colebrook remained jailed Wednesday. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The fire caused minor injuries to five residents and caused seven police officers to be taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation.