Police: Machete wielding ex forces Montana man to undress

Samantha Mears

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Investigators in Montana say a woman armed with a machete broke into her ex-boyfriend's home, ordered him to undress and continued to have sex with him even after he tried to get her to stop.

KFBB-TV reports Samantha Mears is accused of breaking into the man's Great Falls home Friday. The man was not there, but when he returned, he says Mears forced him to disrobe.

Investigators say he told them he complied out of fear, and that after the two had sex, Mears sat naked on the bed with the machete in hand. Charging documents say she then tore a piece of trim from the wall and deliberately urinated on the bed.

Mears is facing several charges, including assault and aggravated burglary.

A woman who answered the phone at the Cascade County jail declined to say if Mears has an attorney.

