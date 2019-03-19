Police: Jehovah's Witness sign set on fire

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police say someone intentionally set fire to a sign for a Jehovah's Witness Hall in Vermont.

Authorities say firefighters found the sign burning at the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness in the town of Rutland around 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say towel-like materials were soaked in a flammable liquid and set on fire on top of the sign.

Police say the fire did an estimated $800 to $1,000 in damage.

Authorities say they have several leads in the case.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.