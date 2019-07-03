Police: Indiana man fatally shot man who stole bowl of money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a man selling candy outside his home fatally shot a man who had swiped money from his curbside stand.

Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Archie was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide in 31-year-old Tony McClain Jr.'s June 25 killing. He was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Court documents say McClain was digging through a box of candy on a table Archie had set up outside his home when McClain grabbed a money bowl from the table and ran to his Jeep, shouting "Candy man! Candy man!"

The Indianapolis Star reports that court documents say Archie told officers he shot McClain after he nearly struck him with his Jeep while trying to flee following the theft.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Archie's court-appointed attorney.

