Authorities: Missing Indiana 9-year-old, mom found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northern Indiana say a 9-year-old boy has been found safe after being abducted by his mother, who doesn't have custody.

Jessica McBrier, a spokeswoman for the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office, says John D. Gyuriak and 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak were found Thursday morning at a gas station in South Bend. She says additional details about the case are expected to be released later.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert earlier in the day for the boy, who had last been seen late Wednesday in South Bend.

The alert said the boy was "believed to be in extreme danger," but didn't explain why.